Below 5 degrees min temperature in parts of Rajasthan

Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan where minimum temperature was recorded below five degree Celsius, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said. On Sunday night, the minimum temperature was recorded 1.1 degree Celsius in Hanumangarh's Sangriya and 1.2 degree Celsius in Fatehpur's Sikar.

According to the MeT department data, the minimum temperature on Sunday night was 2.7 degrees in Chittorgarh, 3.0 degrees in Sikar, 3.8 degrees each in Alwar and Sirohi, 4.2 degrees in Pilani, 4.5 degrees in Bhilwara, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the capital Jaipur during the last 24 hours was 21.0 degree and 8.0 degree Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has issued a warning of fog and extreme cold wave in several districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)