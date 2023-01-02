A celestial tapestry of stars: Exploring globular cluster NGC 6355 with Hubble

This glittery image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 scattered across the sky. This cluster is located within 50,000 light-years of Earth in the Ophiuchus constellation and is part of the inner regions of the Milky Way galaxy.

Globular clusters are collections of stars that are bound together by gravity - typically composed of hundreds of thousands of stars and may contain up to a million stars in some cases. They are important for understanding the evolution of galaxies, as they provide clues about the formation and evolution of the Milky Way. They are also important for understanding stellar evolution, as they contain stars of different ages and compositions.

In the above image, a dense collection of stars can be seen covering the view. Towards the centre, the stars become even dense in a circular region, and also bluer. Around the edges, there are some redder foreground stars, and many small stars in the background.

The image was captured using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) - two of the most powerful instruments ever used to observe the universe. The ACS was installed in 2002 and has been used to observe distant galaxies, star clusters, and other astronomical objects. The WFC3, on the other hand, was installed in 2009 and has been used to observe the formation of stars and galaxies, as well as to study dark matter and dark energy.

The ACS and WFC3 are equipped with a variety of filters that allow astronomers to observe objects in different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, such as visible light, ultraviolet light, and infrared light. Both instruments have provided astronomers with unprecedented views of the universe, and have helped to advance our understanding of the cosmos.