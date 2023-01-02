Left Menu

A celestial tapestry of stars: Exploring globular cluster NGC 6355 with Hubble

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:51 IST
A celestial tapestry of stars: Exploring globular cluster NGC 6355 with Hubble
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, E. Noyola, R. Cohen.

This glittery image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 scattered across the sky. This cluster is located within 50,000 light-years of Earth in the Ophiuchus constellation and is part of the inner regions of the Milky Way galaxy.

Globular clusters are collections of stars that are bound together by gravity - typically composed of hundreds of thousands of stars and may contain up to a million stars in some cases. They are important for understanding the evolution of galaxies, as they provide clues about the formation and evolution of the Milky Way. They are also important for understanding stellar evolution, as they contain stars of different ages and compositions.

In the above image, a dense collection of stars can be seen covering the view. Towards the centre, the stars become even dense in a circular region, and also bluer. Around the edges, there are some redder foreground stars, and many small stars in the background.

The image was captured using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) - two of the most powerful instruments ever used to observe the universe. The ACS was installed in 2002 and has been used to observe distant galaxies, star clusters, and other astronomical objects. The WFC3, on the other hand, was installed in 2009 and has been used to observe the formation of stars and galaxies, as well as to study dark matter and dark energy.

The ACS and WFC3 are equipped with a variety of filters that allow astronomers to observe objects in different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, such as visible light, ultraviolet light, and infrared light. Both instruments have provided astronomers with unprecedented views of the universe, and have helped to advance our understanding of the cosmos.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023