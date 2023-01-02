Left Menu

HP GST collection rises 25 pc to Rs 4,052 crore till Dec this fiscal

The Goods and service tax GST collections in Himachal Pradesh increased by 25 per cent to Rs 4,052 crore till December this fiscal from Rs 3,172 crore in the year-ago period, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.In a release issued here, he said that the State Taxes and Excise Department collected Rs 341 crore under GST in December 2022, and attributed the growth in GST collections during the current financial year to strengthened enforcement and improved taxpayer compliances.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Goods and service tax (GST) collections in Himachal Pradesh increased by 25 per cent to Rs 4,052 crore till December this fiscal from Rs 3,172 crore in the year-ago period, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

In a release issued here, he said that the State Taxes and Excise Department collected Rs 341 crore under GST in December 2022, and attributed the growth in GST collections during the current financial year to strengthened enforcement and improved taxpayer compliances. ''The department continues to focus on improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns and timely completion of GST audits with strong enforcement measures. The department has verified 10 lakh e-way bills during road checkings conducted in the current financial year,'' he added.

The department remains committed to improving voluntary compliance with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under the 'Tax Haat Programme'.

''The department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained around 450 tax officers in the last nine months,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

