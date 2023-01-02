Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's production falls 18 pc to 1,24,722 units in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:05 IST
Maruti Suzuki's production falls 18 pc to 1,24,722 units in December
Maruti Suzuki India's production in December 2022 was lower by 17.96 per cent at 1,24,722 units, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company had a total production of 1,52,029 units in the same month a year ago.

Production in mini cars and compact segment, comprising models such as Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, was lower at 83,753 units last month as compared to 1,06,090 units in December 2021.

Production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, was also lower at 27,303 units as compared to 31,794 units in the year-ago month, the filing added.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production stood at 587 units as against 3,262 units in December 2021.

In an interaction on Sunday, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava had said the company wanted to keep its stock at a very low level starting January.

''We had to control the production because we wanted to keep this top level down...we did not want to carry the stock of 2022 models,'' he had said.

