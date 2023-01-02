Left Menu

Delhi in 2022 logged 2nd-lowest average PM2.5, PM10 levels in 5 years

New Delhi, Jan 2 PTI Delhi in 2022 saw the lowest recorded daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration in five years, barring 2020 with lowest anthropogenic activities due to the pandemic-related restrictions, the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM said on Monday.

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi in 2022 saw the lowest recorded daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration in five years, barring 2020 with lowest anthropogenic activities due to the pandemic-related restrictions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Monday. PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in 2022, with all activities in full throttle in the Delhi-NCR region, were even lower than those recorded in 2021, it said in a statement. The city logged average PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations of 211 microgram per cubic metre and 98 microgram per cubic metre.

The values were the lowest after 2020 which saw average PM 10 and PM2.5 concentrations of 181 microgram per cubic metre and 95 microgram per cubic metre, respectively.

Delhi's PM2.5 levels remained in the severe category for 204 hours in 2022 compared to 628 hours in 2021.

The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded below the 200-mark for 1,096 hours in 2022 as against 827 hours in 2021, the Centre's air quality panel said.

In 2022, Delhi also saw the lowest average AQI for the months of January (279), February (225) and December (319) and the second lowest for the months of July (87), October (210) and November (320).

