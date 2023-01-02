Left Menu

President Murmu to visit Rajasthan from Jan 3-4

She will also virtually inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre in Secunderabad, Telangana and lay the foundation stone for Brahma Kumaris auditorium and spiritual art gallery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.On January 4, President Murmu will grace the inauguration of 18th national jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:30 IST
President Murmu to visit Rajasthan from Jan 3-4
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Tuesday where she will inaugurate a constitution park at Raj Bhavan and will also meet members of tribal communities. The president will inaugurate Samvidhan Udyan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Monday. She will also virtually inaugurate the transmission system for solar energy zones in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone for 1,000 MW Bikaner solar power project. Thereafter, at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur, Murmu will meet the members of 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' Communities of Rajasthan, the statement said. ''On the same evening, at Mount Abu, the president will grace the launch of a national campaign on 'RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment', organised by Brahma Kumaris,'' it said. She will also virtually inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre in Secunderabad, Telangana and lay the foundation stone for Brahma Kumaris' auditorium and spiritual art gallery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

On January 4, President Murmu will grace the inauguration of 18th national jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan, it added. According to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson, the president will meet Kathodi and Sahariya tribal groups.

The spokesperson said that President Murmu will also visit Mayur Stambh, Flag Post, and Gandhi statue installed in Jaipur at 11.20 am on Tuesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal will also be present during the inauguration of the park.

According to the Raj Bhavan spokesperson, on the initiative of Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country where a constitution park has been set up at the Raj Bhavan to create constitutional awareness among the common people.

The park, built by the Jaipur Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, showcases the Constitution's journey from its making to its implementation through statues and pictures, among others, he said.

President Murmu will spend the night in Jaipur on Tuesday while she is scheduled to inaugurate the National Scout Jamboree in Pali the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023