Quadrantid meteor shower peaks this week: When and how to watch?

The Quadrantid meteor shower, an annual meteor shower that occurs in early January, is currently active and is estimated to peak on January 3 and Jan. 4. During its peak, 60-120 meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions, according to NASA.

The shower is named after the now-obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralis, which is located between the constellations of Bootes and Draco. An alternative name for the Quadrantids is the Bootids since the meteors appear to radiate from the modern constellation of Bootes.

The Quadrantid meteor shower originates from the asteroid 2003 EH1, which is believed to be a fragment of a comet that broke apart centuries ago. The shower is best viewed from the Northern Hemisphere, where the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Bootes.

Viewing tips by NASA

The best time to view the meteor shower is during the hours just before dawn, when the sky is dark and the meteors are most visible. Simply lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is a great opportunity to observe the night sky and witness the beauty of nature. It is a reminder of the vastness of the universe and the smallness of our planet.