12 social sector ministries in advanced stages of data integration with PM GatiShakti platform
As many as 12 social sector ministries, including Health and Panchayati Raj, are in advanced stages of data integration with the PM GatiShakti initiative, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan NMP - aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.
On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) - aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs. The plan is to create a technology-based tool for effective and integrated infrastructure development in the country.
All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.
''It was informed that 12 Social Sector Ministries namely...Higher Education, Women and Child Development, Tribal Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Health and Family Welfare, Sports... Rural Development, Culture and department of Posts are in advanced stages of data integration in the NMP Platform,'' it said in a statement.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of PM GatiShakti here on Monday with senior officials from eight infrastructure ministries. Ministries were requested to identify attributes for data layers, which will further enhance the NMP platform, the statement said.
With India now holding the G20 presidency in 2023, creating a resilient and efficient logistics ecosystem and promoting seamless multimodal international transportation and transit is being put on international priority. Over 1,900 layers of data, including that of land, ports, forests and highways, are available on the portal.
