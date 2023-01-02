Left Menu

12 social sector ministries in advanced stages of data integration with PM GatiShakti platform

As many as 12 social sector ministries, including Health and Panchayati Raj, are in advanced stages of data integration with the PM GatiShakti initiative, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan NMP - aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:12 IST
12 social sector ministries in advanced stages of data integration with PM GatiShakti platform
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 12 social sector ministries, including Health and Panchayati Raj, are in advanced stages of data integration with the PM GatiShakti initiative, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) - aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs. The plan is to create a technology-based tool for effective and integrated infrastructure development in the country.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

''It was informed that 12 Social Sector Ministries namely...Higher Education, Women and Child Development, Tribal Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Health and Family Welfare, Sports... Rural Development, Culture and department of Posts are in advanced stages of data integration in the NMP Platform,'' it said in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of PM GatiShakti here on Monday with senior officials from eight infrastructure ministries. Ministries were requested to identify attributes for data layers, which will further enhance the NMP platform, the statement said.

With India now holding the G20 presidency in 2023, creating a resilient and efficient logistics ecosystem and promoting seamless multimodal international transportation and transit is being put on international priority. Over 1,900 layers of data, including that of land, ports, forests and highways, are available on the portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023