'Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of WB Cong touches houses of Netaji, Vivekananda in Kolkata

The West Bengal Congress' 'Bharat Jogo Yatra' on Monday touched the residences of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata and garlanded busts of the two icons of the state.

Resuming the Yatra in the morning, Congress leaders and workers reached Bose's residence 'Netaji Bhavan' in south Kolkata. The great freedom fighter was a former Congress president.

The long march passed through major streets of the city and reached the party's headquarters 'Bidhan Bhavan' in central Kolkata.

They later went to Swami Vivekananda's residence on Simla Street in the northern part of the city.

After covering a distance of around 20 kilometres inside the metropolis, the procession stopped for the day at the Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, where a statue of Bose astride a horse is one of the landmarks of the city.

Earlier in the day, the rally started from Taratala in the southwest with the party's state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leading it.

Several other party leaders participated in the yatra, named 'Sagar Se Pahar Tak' in the state, which was flagged off by Chowdhury from Ganga Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on December 28.

The yatra is scheduled to cover around 800 km in different districts of the state and end at Kurseong in the northern part of the state on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the party, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass.

The main yatra that started on September 7 has so far covered several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

