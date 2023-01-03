Himachal in grip of cold wave, several roads closed following snowfall

Himachal Pradesh reeled under cold wave conditions on Monday as the minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches to hover around the freezing point at most places.

As many as 92 roads were closed in the state following snowfall in higher reaches, and Lahaul and Spiti over the past few days. Icy winds swept across the region, forcing people to stay indoors. The high altitude tribal areas and mountain passes shivered under sub-zero temperatures with mercury staying 12 to 15 notches below the freezing point and Keylong and Kusumseri.

The MeT office has issued an advisory urging farmers to keep livestock indoors due to the low temperatures, and make adequate arrangements for keeping them warm.

The temperature is expected to fall further, it said.

