Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox "five times a day" in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.

(With inputs from agencies.)