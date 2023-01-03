Left Menu

India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69 pc at 120.7 lakh tons: ISMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:59 IST
India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69 pc at 120.7 lakh tons: ISMA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's sugar production rose 3.69 per cent to 120.7 lakh tonnes in the October-December quarter of the ongoing marketing year, according to the industry body ISMA.

Sugar production in India, one of the world's major producers of the sweetener, stood at 116.4 lakh tonnes in the same period of the previous marketing year.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), about 509 mills were operating as against 500 mills in the said period.

Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh reached the year-ago level of 30.9 lakh tonnes, while in Maharashtra it rose marginally to 46.8 lakh tonnes during October-December of the 2022-23 marketing year, as against 45.8 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Sugar production in Karnataka rose slightly to 26.7 lakh tonnes, as against 26.1 lakh tonnes in the said period.

The production of sugar has reached 3.8 lakh tonnes in Gujarat, 2.6 lakh tonnes in Tamil Nadu and in other states to 9.9 lakh tonnes during October-December of the ongoing marketing year, ISMA said.

ISMA has projected sugar production to be 365 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year, an increase of 2 per cent compared to 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023