Six killed in roof collapse in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:48 IST
  • Pakistan

At least six people, including five children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Bajaur tribal district of the province.

Six people, including five children, have been killed as as many were injured in the roof collapse, the police said.

The dead bodies have been retrieved from the rubbles of the house collapsed, they said, adding that the injured were immediately shifted to a district hospital, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the province and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the incident.

