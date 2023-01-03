Biting cold in Rajasthan, weather office issues 'Orange Alert' for several districts

Left Menu

Severe cold and fog threw daily life out of gear in many regions of Rajasthan with Fatehpur recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius on Monday night.According to the Met department, the minimum temperature was minus 0.9 degree in Churu on Monday night, 2.4 degrees in Sangaria, 2.6 degrees in Pilani, 3.0 degrees in Sikar, 3.7 degrees in Ganganagar, 4.5 degrees in Nagaur, 4.9 degrees in Chittorgarh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Regional Meteorological Centre here said there was dense fog in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.8 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An 'Orange Alert' for an extreme cold wave in several districts, including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar, has also been issued by the weather office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

