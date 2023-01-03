Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Following the end of the COP27 negotiations, Global Shield, the new insurance scheme for climate-vulnerable countries, is the talk of the town. The scheme is backed by both the V20, an alliance of climate-vulnerable nations, and the industrialized G7. Designed to funnel aid to vulnerable countries in the wake of climate-related disasters, recipient nations can expect to receive more than $200 million in funding – mostly from Germany. The countries first in line for payouts include Senegal, Pakistan, Ghana, Fiji, Costa Rica, Bangladesh, and the Philippines.

Indeed, new estimates by the V20 found that the costs of climate change to its members have already exceeded $500 billion. As a result, member countries called for the establishment of an international "loss and damage" fund paid for by "rich, powerful and climate change-responsible nations."

"The failure of developed countries to deliver on the annual $100 billion climate finance from 2009 to 2022 has had dire effects on the implementation of mitigation and adaptation measures," reads the V20 report, "the doubling of adaptation finance by 2025 would be crucial to the world's economic well-being."

Early proposals for the fund included financing plans based on a global carbon tax, windfall taxes on fossil fuel producers, taxes on airline travel, or taxes on financial transactions. As an outcome of weeks of intense negotiations at COP27, then, Global Shield is a considerably watered down response to initial, redistributive demands from V20 members. It is also substantially more limiting than calls for a global loss and damage fund put forward by China and the G77 bloc of developing countries.

Nonetheless, the creation of Global Shield as a supposed global climate insurance scheme has been celebrated by policymakers and activists alike, with many hailing the initiative as an important step toward global fairness and equality. Some experts, however, have criticised the scheme for being too broad, and its objectives ill-defined. While broad-stroke initiatives like Global Shield are certainly headline-catching, they ultimately fail to provide any transparency around who gets compensated – and for what.

In contrast, smaller-scale, on-the-ground insurance activities are promising to be much more effective in reaching those who need climate financing the most. French mutual insurer giant Covéa, for example, has begun integrating advanced spatial data analysis techniques in their risk modeling, enabling them to better predict how adverse climate events may impact specific areas. With the annual cost of climatic disasters having tripled in France since the 1980s, technological innovations are an important step forward.

In fact, between 1982 and 2020, floods throughout France cost insurance companies more than 21 billion euros in compensation. The cost of drought exceeded 15 billion euros during the same period. The future outlook is even more alarming: by 2050, flood damage is expected to increase by 110% throughout urban France, and the frequency of severe drought episodes is expected to increase by 70%. Hailstorms are set to increase by more than 40%.

Covéa's technology presents third-party information on a map, including data related to climate, natural disasters, and social demographics. It then combines this data with geographic information systems (GIS) and business intelligence technologies to demonstrate and anticipate trends. Risk managers use this data to calculate climate risks in specific areas, and assess their impact on current and planned projects. This is climate adaptation on the ground level that can generate data and lessons learned for any afflicted country in the world.

At the same time, Zurich's Swiss Re is stepping in to assist farmers throughout Africa. In Uganda, for example, a limited supply of high-risk agricultural loans by banks puts farmers in a difficult position: unable to invest, they are unable to increase productivity or adapt to changing climate conditions. Coordinating with the Ugandan Agriculture Insurance Consortium (AIC), Swiss Re now offers a range of insurance products to farmers in the country, from multi-peril crop cover to poultry and livestock insurance. Some 250,000 farmers are now covered under the scheme, reducing Uganda's funding gap through a public-private partnership.

Swiss Re also offers solutions for drought and excessive rainfall through a special insurance scheme in Ghana. By providing increased access to climate data, Swiss Re is also able to enhance the planning capabilities of the Ghanaian National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and local authorities. Thanks to these partnerships, detailed risk insights and contingency protocols now form the bedrock of national emergency responses to climate disasters.

At the same time, investments in Ghana's capacity to leverage and integrate insurance financing into the country's development strategies help develop long-term climate resilience. In the event of flooding, pre-defined triggers for pay-outs will help facilitate the rapid rebuilding of poor and vulnerable communities in urban areas.

The role of the insurance industry in climate adaptation efforts is part of a wider trend that began even before COP27. Accordingly, the headline Global Shield initiative has a high bar to clear if its efficacy is to be trusted. Without this, the fund risks becoming just another means for billions of dollars to evaporate into thin air.

