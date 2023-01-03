Odd News Roundup: Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings
Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings
American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox "five times a day" in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.
