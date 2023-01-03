South Korea's first lunar probe Danuri snaps stunning view of Earth from the Moon | See pics

South Korean space agency, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), has shared stunning images of Earth captured by its first lunar probe Danuri, officially called the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO).

The images were captured using the Lunar Terrain Imager (LUTI) - a high-resolution camera mounted on the spacecraft - between December 34, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

Check out these pictures shared by the agency on Twitter.

2023년 새해에 다누리가 촬영한 지구와 달다누리가 2022년 12월 31일과 2023년 1월 1일 계묘년 새해 첫날에 촬영한 지구-달 사진을 보내왔습니다. 다누리는 현재 탑재체들의 성능 확인 및 오차 조정 등 작업을 진행하고 있으며, 2월부터 본격적인 과학 기술 임무를 수행할 예정입니다.#다누리 pic.twitter.com/fBF1azldSj — 한국항공우주연구원 (@kari2030) January 3, 2023

#달 상공에서 #다누리 가 보낸 인증샷📷✨이 사진은 다누리에 탑재된 고해상도 카메라(LUTI)를 이용해 촬영하였으며, 달 크레이터들과 지구의 모습을 선명하게 확인할 수 있습니다.📷사진 설명1)12월 24일 달 상공 344km에서 촬영한 사진2)12월 28일 달 상공 124km에서 촬영한 사진 pic.twitter.com/pBC5Dw5X9M — 한국항공우주연구원 (@kari2030) January 3, 2023

Danuri was launched in August 2022 on a mission to explore the Moon. The spacecraft will map the lunar surface in high resolution, measure the composition of the lunar surface, and study the lunar environment to aid future robotic landing missions to the Moon.

To achieve its science objectives, the spacecraft carries a payload of six scientific instruments including NASA's ShadowCam, which will be used to obtain high-res optical images of the permanently shadowed regions at the poles of the Moon that are thought to contain ice.

The Danuri mission is expected to last for one year and will provide valuable data that will help to inform future lunar exploration missions.