South Korea's first lunar probe Danuri snaps stunning view of Earth from the Moon | See pics

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@kari2030)

South Korean space agency, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), has shared stunning images of Earth captured by its first lunar probe Danuri, officially called the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO).

The images were captured using the Lunar Terrain Imager (LUTI) - a high-resolution camera mounted on the spacecraft - between December 34, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

Check out these pictures shared by the agency on Twitter.

Danuri was launched in August 2022 on a mission to explore the Moon. The spacecraft will map the lunar surface in high resolution, measure the composition of the lunar surface, and study the lunar environment to aid future robotic landing missions to the Moon.

To achieve its science objectives, the spacecraft carries a payload of six scientific instruments including NASA's ShadowCam, which will be used to obtain high-res optical images of the permanently shadowed regions at the poles of the Moon that are thought to contain ice.

The Danuri mission is expected to last for one year and will provide valuable data that will help to inform future lunar exploration missions.

