Assam CM lays foundation stone for Rs 50-cr Jongal Balahu tourist centre in Nagaon

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a tourist centre, named after Tiwa king Jongal Balahu, at an expenditure of Rs 50 crore in Nagaon district.

Addressing a public meeting at Raha, Sarma lauded efforts of the Tiwa community for contributing immensely towards enriching Assam's cultural mosaic.

After the foundation stone laying ceremony of the centre at Jongal Balahu Rampart, he said the facility will help throw light on the community's role in building an inclusive society.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the historic Jongal Balahu Garh at Raha and offered floral tributes to great Tiwa king Jongal Balahu.

''The brave warrior, who valiantly fought to safeguard his land and people, will always remain an inspiration for the people of Assam,'' Sarma said.

In recognition of the contribution of the great warrior and the Tiwa community as a whole, the archaeological site at Raha will be transformed into Jongal Balahu Kshetra.

''The Rs 50-crore project to be funded by NABARD will comprise cycle and EV tracks, hanging bridge, amphitheatre and museum among others,'' he added.

The chief minister also sought public cooperation in developing a two-lane approach road to the Jongal Balahu tourist spot.

Later in the day, he attended a tourism festival at Digboi in Tinsukia district and announced Rs 3 crore for the infrastructural development of the Nazirating Tamuli tourism circuit.

''In line with the Tawang festival in Arunachal Pradesh and the Cherry Blossom festival in Meghalaya, the Assam government has plans to transform the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism festival into one of the most sought-after tourism events of the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

