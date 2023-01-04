Left Menu

Survey begins for corridor around Banke Bihari Temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-01-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:57 IST
Survey begins for corridor around Banke Bihari Temple
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

A survey for the construction of a corridor around the Banke Bihari Temple began on Tuesday, officials said.

''The survey would be completed by the week-end,'' said Anunaya Jha, the head of the committee formed to survey the area for the development of a corridor in front of Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

He said project details including the cost of development, land cost etc would be submitted to the district magistrate once the estimates are prepared.

He said that on December 20, 2022, in a writ petition related to the Banke Bihari Temple, the High Court had ordered the district administration to submit a development plan with estimated costs on January 17, 2023.

An eight-member committee headed by Anunaya Jha, also the Municipal commissioner Nagar Nigam Mathura was formed on December 25 to implement the orders of the High Court, officials said.

The committee includes officials from the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority, Nagar Nigam and Revenue Department.

Four teams consisting of engineers, lekhpals (revenue officials), sub-registrar and police officials have been formed for a speedy implementation of work.

''There is no plan for acquiring the land at present, since it is only for the developmental plan and its estimated cost along with cost of the land,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023