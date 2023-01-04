Left Menu

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur reels at 2.5 deg C

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2023
Piercing cold swept Punjab and Haryana Wednesday with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places.

Many places in both states remained shrouded in a dense layer of fog in the morning, reducing visibility.

The two states have been in the grip of intense cold for the past several days.

According to the Meteorological Department, Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6 degrees Celsius, and Mohali 6.8 degrees Celsius while Amritsar reeled at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 6.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.3 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, and Sirsa 5.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

