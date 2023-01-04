Science News Roundup: Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 Former U.S. astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew to space aboard Apollo 7 in 1968 on the inaugural crewed Apollo mission that paved the way for the first human moon landing nine months later, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said.

Walter Cunningham Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former U.S. astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew to space aboard Apollo 7 in 1968 on the inaugural crewed Apollo mission that paved the way for the first human moon landing nine months later, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said. Cunningham joined crewmates Walter Schirra and Donn Eisele for the 11-day mission, which was conducted in low-Earth orbit. It was the first human test flight of the new Apollo spacecraft, which would ultimately land a dozen astronauts on the lunar surface from 1969 and 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)

