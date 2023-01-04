Odd News Roundup: Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings; Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes

Left Menu

With annual inflation that likely neared 100% last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox "five times a day" in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.

Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes

Argentina's cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable. With annual inflation that likely neared 100% last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.

