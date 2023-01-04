Left Menu

Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state

Fatehpur recorded a temperature of minus 0.7 degree Celsius as cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.Fatehpur was followed by Churu, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met centre here. Dense fog was recorded in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions on Wednesday as well.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:21 IST
Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state
Fatehpur recorded a temperature of minus 0.7 degree Celsius as cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Fatehpur was followed by Churu, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met centre here. Anta recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 1.8 degrees, Sikar 2.0 degrees, Karauli 2.2 degrees, Pilani 2.7 degrees, Bundi 3.4 degrees, Dholpur 3.6 degrees and Bikaner 4.6 degrees.

In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather office said dense fog blanketed the state on Tuesday night. Dense fog was recorded in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions on Wednesday as well. The Met office has issued an 'Orange Alert' for continuation of the extreme cold wave in many districts, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli.

