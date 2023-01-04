PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

Jeff Morgenthaler, a Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute (PSI), has discovered a large volcanic outburst on Jupiter's moon Io - the most volcanically active body in the Solar System.

Io is the innermost of the four Galilean moons of Jupiter and is the fourth-largest moon in the Solar System. It has over 400 active volcanoes and is the only body in the solar system other than Earth to have active volcanism.

Since 2017, Morgenthaler has been using the Io Input/Output observatory (IoIO), located near Benson, Arizona, to observe volcanic activity on Io. While some sort of outburst was observed nearly every year, the largest yet was seen in the fall of 2022. The observatory utilizes a coronagraphic technique to dim the light coming from Jupiter, allowing for the imaging of faint gases near the very bright planet.

Between July and September 2022, a brightening of two gases, sodium and ionized sulfur, was observed and lasted until December 2022. Interestingly, the ionized sulfur, which forms a donut-like structure called the Io plasma torus, was not as bright as previously seen during this outburst.

The IoIO observations have major implications for NASA's Juno mission. According to PSI, Juno flew past Europa during the outburst and is now steadily making its way towards Io for a close flyby in December 2023. Several of Juno's instruments are able to detect changes in the plasma environment around Jupiter and Io that can be linked to the type of volcanic activity observed by IoIO.

"It would be great to see another IoIO come on line before Juno gets to Jupiter next December," Morgenthaler said in a statement.

NASA's Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, is currently on an extended mission to study the planet's inner moons. On December 15, the solar-powered orbiter performed the first of the nine planned flybys of the volcanic Jovian moon, during which it obtained an image of Io from a distance of about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometres).