Silver futures rise to Rs 70,384 per kg

Silver prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 467 to Rs 70,384 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 467 or 0.67 per cent to Rs 70,384 per kg in 21,992 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.70 per cent higher at USD 24.41 per ounce in New York.

