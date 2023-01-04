Hubble peeks into the heart of a dying star

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope continues to provide us with breathtaking images of the universe. From galaxies billions of light years away to stars and other celestial objects, the observatory has captured stunning images of the cosmos. This breathtaking image of a young planetary nebula was captured by Hubble in 1997.

Located in the constellation of Carina (the Keel) at an approximate distance of 10 000 light-years, Henize 3-401 is one of the most elongated nebulae found so far - a particularly odd feat for a seemingly round star. It displays two long cylindrical outflows with intricate thread-like structures and tattered ends, and for the first time, we can see the central star responsible for the beautiful display.

This picture is composed of three exposures taken with Hubble's Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 on 12 June 1997, through a wide orange filter (1200 seconds) shown in blue, a hydrogen-alpha filter (400 seconds) shown in red, and a singly ionised sulphur filter (1200 seconds) shown in green.

According to NASA, stars that create elegant planetary nebulas like Henize 3-401 are not unusual, causing speculation that, one day, our life-giving star, the Sun, may look like this.

Today's #HubbleClassic brings us back to the 90s!This Hubble image taken in 1997 shows the young planetary nebula Henize 3-401, one of the longest planetary nebulae ever discovered.A central star glows in the center of two oblong outflows of gas: https://t.co/sEgfm4Pla9 pic.twitter.com/bduEBUkvbn — Hubble (@NASAHubble) January 3, 2023

Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has revolutionized astronomy and our understanding of the vast universe. Its observations have provided us with invaluable insights into the structure and evolution of the cosmos, and its discoveries have helped to shape our understanding of the cosmos.

As Hubble continues to beam back stunning images of the universe, we can only imagine what new discoveries await us.