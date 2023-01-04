Vigilance Bureau to launch crackdown against corrupt officials in Haryana

The Vigilance Bureau in Haryana is preparing to launch a big crackdown on corrupt officials by attaching their ''ill-gotten property'', in line with the BJP-led state government's ''zero tolerance policy'' against corruption, an official said on Wednesday.

''We are preparing to launch a big crackdown on corrupt officials this year by attaching their ill-gotten properties...,'' Vigilance Bureau Director General Shatrujeet Kapur told reporters here.

The VB registered a record number of graft-related cases in the previous year, enabling the state government to check ''corrupt practices'' in its offices. The Vigilance Bureau registered 246 cases, including 170 traps, in 2022 -- the highest during the last 10 years, he said.

''The (Vigilance) Bureau conducted 170 raids in 2022 and recovered Rs 6,21,70,230 (approx Rs 6.21 crore) on the spot and arrested 193 government servants, including 27 gazetted officers, 166 non-gazetted officials and 27 private individuals, during the last year,'' Kapur said.

During its crackdown on corruption in 2022, the Vigilance Bureau registered 65 enquiries against 22 gazetted officers, 23 non-gazetted officials and 12 private persons on the state government's direction. Ninety enquiries were finalised during the year, he added.

''Of the 90 enquiries completed during 2022, the Vigilance Bureau has recommended registration of criminal cases against 27 gazetted officers, 32 non-gazetted officials and 23 private persons,'' he said. In addition, during the year, 19 technical reports were sent to the government in which the Bureau recommended departmental action against 28 gazetted officers and 13 non-gazetted officials, Kapur said.

''The Vigilance Bureau is committed to intensifying the drive against corruption and all cases of bribery have been dealt with strictly and more crackdowns will follow,'' Kapur said. The Vigilance Bureau chief added that it had also urged the people to fight against corruption and report complaints of bribery on its toll-free helpline 1800-180-2022 and 1064 and WhatsApp number 94178 91064.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)