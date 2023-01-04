Left Menu

D-Mart Q3 revenue rises 24.7 pc to Rs 11,305 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:48 IST
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 24.7 per cent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 11,304.58 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 9,065.02 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

''Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 11,304.58 crore,'' it said while sharing an update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores stood at 306 as of December 31, 2022.

In the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 7,432.69 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

