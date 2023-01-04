Left Menu

ESO telescope snaps a serpent in the sky: Check out this pic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:02 IST
ESO telescope snaps a serpent in the sky: Check out this pic
Image Credit: ESO/VVVX

This image of the Sh2-54 nebula was captured in infrared light using the European Southern Observatory's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The dust and gas clouds that are usually visible in visible light are less noticeable here, and in this light the stars behind the nebula can be seen shining through.

The ancients, such as the Greeks, saw random patterns in the stars when they looked up at the night sky and named one of these patterns Serpens, due to its resemblance to a snake. However, they would not have been able to observe the amazing astronomical objects located at the tail end of this constellation, including the Eagle, the Omega and the Sh2-54 nebulae. This infrared image by ESO's VISTA provides a stunning view of the latter.

The Sh2-54 nebula is located about 6000 light-years away in the constellation Serpens; the "Sh" refers to the US astronomer Stewart Sharpless, who catalogued more than 300 nebulae in the 1950s.

This image was captured in infrared light using the sensitive 67-million-pixel camera on ESO's VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile, as part of the VVVX survey - the VISTA Variables in the Via Lacctea eXtended survey. The telescope is equipped with a 4-meter mirror and a wide-field camera that can capture a large area of the sky in a single shot.

The image shows a great number of stars that are hidden by the clouds of dust in nebulae, which absorb visible light. However, infrared light can penetrate the thick layers of dust, allowing astronomers to observe stellar nurseries in much greater detail and gain a better understanding of star formation.

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023