ESO telescope snaps a serpent in the sky: Check out this pic

This image of the Sh2-54 nebula was captured in infrared light using the European Southern Observatory's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile. The dust and gas clouds that are usually visible in visible light are less noticeable here, and in this light the stars behind the nebula can be seen shining through.

The ancients, such as the Greeks, saw random patterns in the stars when they looked up at the night sky and named one of these patterns Serpens, due to its resemblance to a snake. However, they would not have been able to observe the amazing astronomical objects located at the tail end of this constellation, including the Eagle, the Omega and the Sh2-54 nebulae. This infrared image by ESO's VISTA provides a stunning view of the latter.

The Sh2-54 nebula is located about 6000 light-years away in the constellation Serpens; the "Sh" refers to the US astronomer Stewart Sharpless, who catalogued more than 300 nebulae in the 1950s.

This image was captured in infrared light using the sensitive 67-million-pixel camera on ESO's VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile, as part of the VVVX survey - the VISTA Variables in the Via Lacctea eXtended survey. The telescope is equipped with a 4-meter mirror and a wide-field camera that can capture a large area of the sky in a single shot.

The image shows a great number of stars that are hidden by the clouds of dust in nebulae, which absorb visible light. However, infrared light can penetrate the thick layers of dust, allowing astronomers to observe stellar nurseries in much greater detail and gain a better understanding of star formation.