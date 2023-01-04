Four eclipse events this year, two would be visible in India

Four eclipse events including a total solar eclipse would occur in 2023 and two of them would be visible in India, an astronomy expert said here on Wednesday.

There would be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses, said Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Ujjain's Government Jiwaji Observatory.

The celestial events will start with a total solar eclipse on April 20.

''But it will not be visible from India,'' Dr Gupt said.

It will be followed by a `penumbral' lunar eclipse on the intervening night of May 5-6 which will be visible in India, he said.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through penumbra or lighter part of Earth's shadow, and sunlight falling on the Moon appears to be partially cut off. The Moon remains visible, but with less-than-usual brightness.

The only `annular solar eclipse' will take place on the intervening night of October 14 and 15, but it would not be visible in the country as it would happen at night. A partial lunar eclipse would occur on the intervening night of October 28 and 29 and it will be visible in India. As much as 12.6 percent of the Moon will remain in Earth's shadow during this eclipse, Dr Gupt said.

In 2022, there were two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses, he said. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, while a lunar eclipse takes place when Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon.

