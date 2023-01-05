Homeless painter dies of cold in Indore

A 50-year-old homeless man, who used to earn a living by working as a painter, died allegedly due to extreme cold in Indore which has been reeling under a severe cold wave, a police official said on Wednesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Tukoganj police station, Rakesh Singh Parihar, said the body of the victim, identified only as Ramakant, was found outside the house of a local resident in Dubey's Garden area.

Ramakant used to earn a living by working as a painter, the ASI said.

The victim, who had been living alone in the area for the last four years, had no home and often slept on the roadside. As usual, the 50-year-old man slept under the open sky on Tuesday night, the ASI said.

On Wednesday morning, local residents noticed there was no movement of his body which had turned stiff, he said.

''There was no injury mark on Ramakant's body. It seems he died of severe cold,” said the police officer.

Parihar said the painter's body has been sent for a pos-tmortem and a detailed investigation into his death was underway.

The death comes at a time when the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is gearing up for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention which will be held in the city from January 8 to 10.

Local residents have complained there was no arrangement for bonfires for homeless people.

When about this, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told reporters, ''There is bonfire in night shelters. But if you (media) are talking about the lack of this system, we will issue appropriate instructions and ensure adequate arrangements in this regard.'' The minimum temperature in Indore dropped by two degrees Celsius to 7.3 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, making it the coldest night so far of the current winter season, a Met department official said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 19.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal level, the official said.

