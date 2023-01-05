Left Menu

Odisha CID plans dummy simulation exercise in Russian lawmaker's death

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:54 IST
Odisha CID plans dummy simulation exercise in Russian lawmaker's death
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to conduct a dummy simulation exercise in the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov.

Antov had fallen to death from the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada town on December 24, while another Russian, Vladimir Bidanov, was found dead in his room in the hotel on December 22.

Meanwhile, the Marine Police station in Paradip along with the Jagatsinghpur district administration on Wednesday conducted post-mortem examination of Russian engineer Milyakov Sergey (51), who was found dead inside a cargo ship anchored in the sea near Paradip port.

''The autopsy has been completed, viscera collected and sent for forensic examination. The body will be handed over to a proper agency as per the protocol,'' said Kujang tahsildar Pritiparna Mishra, who was present as a magistrate during the post-mortem examination.

However, one of the doctors involved in the post-mortem examination claimed there was an injury mark on the left side of Sergey's forehead. ''It could be due to a fall. The details can be ascertained from the forensic report,'' the doctor explained, adding that an injury mark on the forehead may not necessarily point to foul play.

In the Rayagada deaths, the CID continued to interrogate the hotel staffers, while the seized items will be sent for forensic examination, another official said.

''As there has been no evidence or clue pointing at foul play in the twin deaths, the investigating agency is contemplating to recreate the circumstances that led to the death of Antov,'' the official said, adding the CID specifically plans to conduct a dummy simulation exercise of falling from the rooftop under similar circumstances.

Referring to the agency's plan, the official said that an object with weight and height similar to that of Antov will be made.

Experts will try to ascertain the nature of the incident and injury marks on Antov's body, and cross-check with the autopsy report.

''This exercise is expected to help the probe team reach at a definite conclusion,'' the official said.

The post-mortem report of Antov clearly states: the rupture of left lung, liver, spleen leading to hemorrhage shock and death.

Antov had fallen from the third floor of the hotel and he hit the ground on the left side. The local police, which conducted the autopsy, did not preserve the viscera samples for future investigation. The CID has collected some remnants of Antov's body from the crematorium.

At least three Russian nationals have died under different circumstances in Odisha within a fortnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023