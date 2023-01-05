Odisha CID plans dummy simulation exercise in Russian lawmaker's death

The Odisha Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to conduct a dummy simulation exercise in the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov.

Antov had fallen to death from the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada town on December 24, while another Russian, Vladimir Bidanov, was found dead in his room in the hotel on December 22.

Meanwhile, the Marine Police station in Paradip along with the Jagatsinghpur district administration on Wednesday conducted post-mortem examination of Russian engineer Milyakov Sergey (51), who was found dead inside a cargo ship anchored in the sea near Paradip port.

''The autopsy has been completed, viscera collected and sent for forensic examination. The body will be handed over to a proper agency as per the protocol,'' said Kujang tahsildar Pritiparna Mishra, who was present as a magistrate during the post-mortem examination.

However, one of the doctors involved in the post-mortem examination claimed there was an injury mark on the left side of Sergey's forehead. ''It could be due to a fall. The details can be ascertained from the forensic report,'' the doctor explained, adding that an injury mark on the forehead may not necessarily point to foul play.

In the Rayagada deaths, the CID continued to interrogate the hotel staffers, while the seized items will be sent for forensic examination, another official said.

''As there has been no evidence or clue pointing at foul play in the twin deaths, the investigating agency is contemplating to recreate the circumstances that led to the death of Antov,'' the official said, adding the CID specifically plans to conduct a dummy simulation exercise of falling from the rooftop under similar circumstances.

Referring to the agency's plan, the official said that an object with weight and height similar to that of Antov will be made.

Experts will try to ascertain the nature of the incident and injury marks on Antov's body, and cross-check with the autopsy report.

''This exercise is expected to help the probe team reach at a definite conclusion,'' the official said.

The post-mortem report of Antov clearly states: the rupture of left lung, liver, spleen leading to hemorrhage shock and death.

Antov had fallen from the third floor of the hotel and he hit the ground on the left side. The local police, which conducted the autopsy, did not preserve the viscera samples for future investigation. The CID has collected some remnants of Antov's body from the crematorium.

At least three Russian nationals have died under different circumstances in Odisha within a fortnight.

