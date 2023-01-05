Left Menu

Woman killed as heavy metal plate at Metro work site falls on her in Thane

A 37-year-old woman was crushed to death when a heavy metal plate fell on her at the site of a Metro construction work in Maharashtras Thane city on Thursday morning, civic officials said.The incident took place near a mall on the Eastern Express Highway here, they said.The woman, who was a scrap collector, was below a girder.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 11:22 IST
A 37-year-old woman was crushed to death when a heavy metal plate fell on her at the site of a Metro construction work in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place near a mall on the Eastern Express Highway here, they said.

The woman, who was a scrap collector, was below a girder. A metal plate from the girder fell on her, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

An official from Rabodi police station said the woman crossed a barricade and entered a pit dug for a pillar (at the construction site) when the metal plate fell on her.

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and pulled her out of the pit, Sawant said.

The woman, identified as Sunita Kamble, died on the spot, he said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Sawant said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.

