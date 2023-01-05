Left Menu

Banbhoolpura residents stage dharna, offer prayers ahead of hearing in SC

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.On December 20, the high court ordered demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land.

Residents of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani facing eviction in compliance with a high court order sat on a dharna in front of a mosque here on Thursday. The protesters, which included a sizable number of women and children, also offered prayers collectively. The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

On December 20, the high court ordered demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land. It directed that a week's notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents claimed that they had the relevant documents and expressed hope that the apex court would consider the fact that they had been living on the land for 100 years and deliver a verdict in their favour.

