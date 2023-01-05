Left Menu

No let up in biting cold sweeping Punjab and Haryana; Gurdaspur records 2.2 degree Celsius

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
There was no let up in biting cold that has been sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the past several days, with minimum temperatures on Thursday again hovering below normal limits at many places.

According to the MeT Department's weather report, Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in the state, Bathinda recorded a low of 3 degree Celsius, Ludhiana 5.7 degree Celsius, Patiala 5 degree Celsius, Amritsar 5.5 degree Celsius while Mohali recorded a low of 6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.7 degree Celsius, Karnal 6 degree Celsius, Rohtak 5.4 degree Celsius, Sirsa 6.4 degree Celsius while Ambala's minimum settled at 5.5 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog in the morning continued to envelop many parts of both the states, reducing visibility.

