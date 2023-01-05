Rajasthan reels under biting cold, coldwave conditions to continue during next two days

Left Menu

Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions with Churu and Sikar recording sub-zero minimum temperatures. The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur Sikar and minus 1.5 degrees in Churu on Wednesday night, according to the Met office. Coldwave conditions will continue during the next two days, the weather office has said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:49 IST
Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions with Churu and Sikar recording sub-zero minimum temperatures. The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar) and minus 1.5 degrees in Churu on Wednesday night, according to the Met office. The minimum temperature remained below four degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. The night temperature was recorded at minus 0.1 degree Celsius in Chittorgarh, 1.2 degrees in Karauli, 1.3 degrees in Alwar, 1.4 degrees in Bhilwara, 2 degrees in both Pilani and Sirohi, 2.4 degrees in Bikaner, 3.4 degrees in Bundi, 3.8 degrees in Jaipur, 3.9 degrees in Ajmer and 4 degrees in Kota. Dense fog also enveloped many places on Thursday morning. Coldwave conditions will continue during the next two days, the weather office has said.

