Chhattisgarh: Woman killed by elephant in Surajpur district

A 62-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday, forest officials said.

Veva Barato was killed in Gaura village under Pratappur range when she was out for some work, Divisional Forest Officer (Surajpur) Sanjay Yadav said.

''The kin of the deceased has been provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000. The remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of all formalities,'' he said.

A herd of 35 jumbos had been roaming the area from the last couple of days and villagers were asked to stay alert, Yadav informed.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state, mainly Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur districts, have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade.

According to forest department officials, a total of 220 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

