Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman killed by elephant in Surajpur district

PTI | Korba | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:26 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman killed by elephant in Surajpur district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday, forest officials said.

Veva Barato was killed in Gaura village under Pratappur range when she was out for some work, Divisional Forest Officer (Surajpur) Sanjay Yadav said.

''The kin of the deceased has been provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000. The remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of all formalities,'' he said.

A herd of 35 jumbos had been roaming the area from the last couple of days and villagers were asked to stay alert, Yadav informed.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state, mainly Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur districts, have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade.

According to forest department officials, a total of 220 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023