Left Menu

Maha: Crops on 20-25 hectares destroyed after breach in Bhatsa canal wall

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:46 IST
Maha: Crops on 20-25 hectares destroyed after breach in Bhatsa canal wall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paddy and vegetables on 20-25 hectares were destroyed after the wall of the left bank canal of the Bhatsa dam in Maharashtra's Thane district developed a breach, a revenue official said here on Thursday.

Water gushed into fields of 50 to 60 farmers of Avre village following the breach at around 5 am on Wednesday and damaged the crops, said Sahapur Tehsildar Nileema Suryavanshi citing an initial survey carried out by the revenue department.

''Water did not enter the village. The issue of compensation to the affected farmers is being taken up on priority,'' the official said.

The water supply from Bhatsa reservoir to the canal was shut but the leakage continued till late evening on Wednesday, other officials said.

Bhatsa dam is a major source of water for Mumbai and Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023