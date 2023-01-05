Samsung's new smart home hub offers simple control and interoperability of multiple connected devices

As the smart home industry continues to expand, customers need straightforward, interoperable, and dependable methods to connect multiple devices. To address this, Samsung has unveiled SmartThings Station, a cost-effective and user-friendly smart home hub and rapid charging pad.

With SmartThings Station, users can automate different aspects of their home environment, creating routines that make their lives easier and help to reduce energy consumption, such as quickly turning off lights and appliances.

Easy installation

When users turn on the device for the first time, they will be presented with pop-up messages on their Galaxy smartphone to help them connect to the device with minimal effort. Alternatively, users can quickly set up the device by scanning a QR code with their phone's camera.

Automate pre-set routines

SmartThings Station makes it easy to automate pre-set routines with just a press of the Smart Button. This button can be used to activate up to three different routines, such as turning off the lights, closing the blinds, and lowering the temperature for bedtime, or dimming the lights and turning on the TV for movie night.

Additionally, users can control their smart home devices, including thermostats, lighting, and power outlets, from the SmartThings mobile app, whether they are at home or away. SmartThings Station also helps save energy by automatically turning off power outlets and unused appliances when leaving home, and activating a security system.

Find and manage devices

The SmartThings Station is connected to Samsung's SmartThings Find, a service that is quickly expanding and allows users to locate lost items. By pressing the Smart Button twice, your phone will ring, making it simpler to find.

A Fast Charging Pad

The device also serves as a powerful charging pad that supports up to 15W wireless charging. Users can choose to receive an alert when charging is completed, so they can pick up play where they have left off or switch to charge another device.

"The number of devices in a connected home continues to grow, especially in light of the recent Matter standard launch. We're proud to play a role in making it easier to embrace this exciting technology," said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics.