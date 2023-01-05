Left Menu

Samsung's new smart home hub offers simple control and interoperability of multiple connected devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:54 IST
Samsung's new smart home hub offers simple control and interoperability of multiple connected devices
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

As the smart home industry continues to expand, customers need straightforward, interoperable, and dependable methods to connect multiple devices. To address this, Samsung has unveiled SmartThings Station, a cost-effective and user-friendly smart home hub and rapid charging pad.

With SmartThings Station, users can automate different aspects of their home environment, creating routines that make their lives easier and help to reduce energy consumption, such as quickly turning off lights and appliances.

Easy installation

When users turn on the device for the first time, they will be presented with pop-up messages on their Galaxy smartphone to help them connect to the device with minimal effort. Alternatively, users can quickly set up the device by scanning a QR code with their phone's camera.

Automate pre-set routines

SmartThings Station makes it easy to automate pre-set routines with just a press of the Smart Button. This button can be used to activate up to three different routines, such as turning off the lights, closing the blinds, and lowering the temperature for bedtime, or dimming the lights and turning on the TV for movie night.

Additionally, users can control their smart home devices, including thermostats, lighting, and power outlets, from the SmartThings mobile app, whether they are at home or away. SmartThings Station also helps save energy by automatically turning off power outlets and unused appliances when leaving home, and activating a security system.

Find and manage devices

The SmartThings Station is connected to Samsung's SmartThings Find, a service that is quickly expanding and allows users to locate lost items. By pressing the Smart Button twice, your phone will ring, making it simpler to find.

A Fast Charging Pad

The device also serves as a powerful charging pad that supports up to 15W wireless charging. Users can choose to receive an alert when charging is completed, so they can pick up play where they have left off or switch to charge another device.

"The number of devices in a connected home continues to grow, especially in light of the recent Matter standard launch. We're proud to play a role in making it easier to embrace this exciting technology," said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023