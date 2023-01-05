TN has an electorate of 6.20 cr, 61.60 pc have linked Aadhaar with EPIC

Tamil Nadu has an electorate strength of 6,20,41,179 including 3,04,89,866 male, 3,15,43,286 female and 8,027 third gender voters, as per the integrated final electoral roll of special summary revision of photo electoral roll 2023 released here on Thursday.

As on January 4, about 3.82 crore Aadhaar numbers were collected for linking with Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and this is 61.60 per cent, said Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

The roll, with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date has been published today. The revision commenced with draft publication on November 9, 2022. Claims and objections were received upto December 8, 2022. During the revision period, 10,54,566 applications were received for inclusion of names and of them 10,17,141 applications were accepted and enrolled.

There were 8,43,007 applications seeking deletion and of them 8,02,136 were carried out on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries. The entries were corrected with respect to 2,15,308 electors.

Shozhinganallur assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district accounted for the highest number of electors with 6,66,295 including 3,34,081 male, 3,32,096 female and 118 third gender. Kavundampalayam assembly constituency in Coimbatore district trailed behind with 4,57,408 electors including 2,27,835 male, 2,29,454 female and 119 third gender.

The Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam district has the lowest number of electors with 1,75,128 including 85,652 male, 89,474 female and 2 third gender, followed by the Harbour constituency in Chennai district with 1,70,125 electors including 88,396 male, 81,670 female and 59 third gender.

About 3,310 overseas electors, too, find place in the final roll in which eight electors were enrolled during this revision drive, Sahoo said.

So far, 4,48,138 numbers of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors have been flagged in the electoral rolls.

About 4,66,374 electors in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled and this include 2,52,048 male, 2,14,171 female and 155 third gender.

Electors can verify their names in the integrated final electoral roll in PDF format made available on the CEO's website: https://elections.tn.gov.in.

''The period of continuous updation is on. All eligible persons who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2023, but do not find their names in the electoral roll can apply by submitting Form 6 in person or through www.nvsp.in or through 'Voter Helpline App" available in google play store,'' Sahoo said.

