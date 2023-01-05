Left Menu

It's time for India to institute dedicated infrastructure law: IIFCL MD

IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar on Thursday made a case for having a dedicated infrastructure law for protecting the interest of all stakeholders and giving a push to this important sector in realising the dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.Infrastructure projects are very long term and generational in nature.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:33 IST
It's time for India to institute dedicated infrastructure law: IIFCL MD
  • Country:
  • India

IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar on Thursday made a case for having a dedicated infrastructure law for protecting the interest of all stakeholders and giving a push to this important sector in realising the dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

''Infrastructure projects are very long term and generational in nature. A holistic solution what we feel is to enforce the contractual obligations and protect the interest of all parties in making the infrastructure sector. Of course, it lies in instituting an infrastructure law,'' he said at an event to mark the 18th foundation day of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).

Many developed nations have such laws and perhaps it's the time that India also thinks about that, he said, adding this will help make infra projects more bankable.

Banks and financial institutions would continue to play a critical role in financing greenfield infrastructure projects, he said.

Since 2015, there have been a slew of reforms, including revisiting model concession agreement, adequate land acquisition and faster clearances leading to reinvigoration of the infrastructure sector, he said, adding these reforms have started bearing fruits.

IIFCL has been playing a critical role and involved in 670 projects, 28 per cent of Public Private Partnership projects in India, worth Rs 12 lakh crore, he said.

Last 2-3 years were instrumental in IIFCL's history with networth increasing 18 per cent to Rs 12,242 crore, highlighting the institution's potential to meet the infrastructure funding needs.

''IIFCL aims to transform its image from that of last-mile lender to a preferred financier. We attempt to make a mark in the country not only as a financier for infrastructure projects but also in policy advocacy and aid and support the government in bringing about reform in regulatory environment necessary for scaling up and expanding infrastructure sector in new areas,'' he said.

Building world-class infrastructure is the next big challenge for India's take off and IIFCL would continue to work in meeting financing need of the capital intensive sector, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023