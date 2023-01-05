It's time for India to institute dedicated infrastructure law: IIFCL MD

IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar on Thursday made a case for having a dedicated infrastructure law for protecting the interest of all stakeholders and giving a push to this important sector in realising the dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

''Infrastructure projects are very long term and generational in nature. A holistic solution what we feel is to enforce the contractual obligations and protect the interest of all parties in making the infrastructure sector. Of course, it lies in instituting an infrastructure law,'' he said at an event to mark the 18th foundation day of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).

Many developed nations have such laws and perhaps it's the time that India also thinks about that, he said, adding this will help make infra projects more bankable.

Banks and financial institutions would continue to play a critical role in financing greenfield infrastructure projects, he said.

Since 2015, there have been a slew of reforms, including revisiting model concession agreement, adequate land acquisition and faster clearances leading to reinvigoration of the infrastructure sector, he said, adding these reforms have started bearing fruits.

IIFCL has been playing a critical role and involved in 670 projects, 28 per cent of Public Private Partnership projects in India, worth Rs 12 lakh crore, he said.

Last 2-3 years were instrumental in IIFCL's history with networth increasing 18 per cent to Rs 12,242 crore, highlighting the institution's potential to meet the infrastructure funding needs.

''IIFCL aims to transform its image from that of last-mile lender to a preferred financier. We attempt to make a mark in the country not only as a financier for infrastructure projects but also in policy advocacy and aid and support the government in bringing about reform in regulatory environment necessary for scaling up and expanding infrastructure sector in new areas,'' he said.

Building world-class infrastructure is the next big challenge for India's take off and IIFCL would continue to work in meeting financing need of the capital intensive sector, he added.

