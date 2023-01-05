Odd News Roundup: Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes

Argentina's cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable. With annual inflation that likely neared 100% last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.

