Special summary revision of electoral rolls: Maha has more than 9.02 cr voters

Maharashtra has more than 9.02 crore voters as per the special summary revision of electoral rolls that was published on Thursday, a senior official said.

The draft publication of the electoral roll was done on November 9, 2022 and it had 8,98,42,301 voters.

As many as 9,21,453 voters were added after the draft publication, of which 4,77,953 were deleted, leaving the roll with a net addition of 4,43,500, the official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande told reporters Maharashtra has 9,02,85,801 voters as per the special summary revision.

''Voter registration is a continuous process and we will continue to update the electoral rolls with supplementary revision in April, July and October this year. The electoral roll special revision was done in a transparent manner. Voters who complete 18 years of age on January 1, 2023 have been included,'' he explained.

