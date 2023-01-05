Climate change affecting rain patterns, need to assess water requirements as economy grows, says Union Jal Shakti minister

Climate change has adversely affected rain patterns, leaving scanty and erratic showers that negatively impact its harvesting, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 1st All India Annual States' Ministers Conference on 'Water Vision24/7' here, Shekhawat also said rapid urbanisation, increased demand and water pollution had reduced per capita availability of water from 5000 cm to 1500 cm, which would further reduce to 1200cm by 2047.

''Climate change has changed rainfall patterns with scanty and erratic showers, which has and continues to negatively impact this harvestable component. By 2047, our requirement is likely to surpass availability of water and this is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted this conference should be held with all states to chalk out a roadmap to ensure preparedness and contingency planning,'' the minister said.

''India's water availability of 4,000 BCM (billion cubic meters) through rain, glaciers or international basins. Out of this, the total harvestable component, that is usable part, is less than half. Our country is fast moving towards becoming a developed country and, therefore, it becomes important to start planning and working towards ensuring water availability for the future,'' he added.

Asserting that India's economy had grown despite the COVID-19 pandemic and was poised to be the third largest by 2027, the minister said there was need for all states to individually and collectively work to ensure water availability.

''There is a direct correlation between economic growth and the consumption of electricity and water. The PM has given a clear roadmap for becoming a USD 3 to 5 trillion economy and further to USD 10 trillion. Therefore, there is need to discuss water requirements and its availability at a macro level through such conferences,'' Shekhawat said.

He said the prime minister had given him the opportunity in 2019 to work in a unified Jal Shakti ministry that has been able to measure water resources in a better manner along with states and also increase awareness.

''Just like food is being calculated now based on its nutritious value and not just weight, similarly water requirements need to be measured in a more holistic manner. We also need to deal with challenges, including increasing storage capacity through small facilities on the lines of 'amrit sarovars' as envisioned by the PM,'' he said.

The 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' launched by the Prime Minister, which brought together various organizations, panchayats, NGOs, celebrities etc, has started showing good results as can be seen from the ground water report, he said.

The programme has led to a reduction in the over-exploited, critical and semi critical number of blocks, while safe blocks have increased, though more work needs to be done in this field with a focused approach, Shekhawat added.

The Union minister said work is required to alleviate reduction in storage capacity of dams and reservoirs due to silting, adding it was everyone's responsibility to save rivers, conserve wetlands, protect catchment areas and reduce degradation. Contamination of water resources need to be stopped and, in the coming two days, these issues will be discussed to learn from best practices of each states, the minister said.

''We need to continuously keep meeting to holistically discuss these important issues and reach solutions together and ensure water does not become a hindrance to the nation's progress and development,'' Shekhawat asserted.

A release said the objective of the conference is to deliberate on 'Water Vision for India' for the next 25 years as part of the larger plan of India@2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conference aims to bring together key policymakers for debating and deliberating on ways to optimally utilise water resources for holistic economic and human development in a sustainable manner, the release added.

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organising the national level conference on water in Bhopal on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, in his virtual address, PM Modi underlined the importance of people's participation in water conservation and said attempts by governments' alone cannot be successful. “When the public is associated with a campaign, they also get to know the seriousness of the work. Due to this, a sense of ownership also comes in the public towards any scheme or campaign,” Modi said.

