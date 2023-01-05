Left Menu

RVNL bags project worth Rs 166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday said that it has bagged a project worth Rs 166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The project is expected to be completed within 22 months.

''Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) - ISC Projects Private Limited JV' has received LOA (Letter of Acceptance)... for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track from Sarthana to Dream city in elevated and underground sections, including connecting lines to depot along with ballasted/ballastless/ embedded standard gauge track for corridor-1, Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1,'' the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing.

RVNL was incorporated as a public sector undertaking for the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

