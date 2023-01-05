Gujarat winter: Naliya in Kutch has lowest temperature of 2 degrees Celsius

Naliya village in Kutch district on Thursday recorded Gujarat's lowest temperature at 2 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Centre officials said.

It is the lowest temperature recorded in Naliya since the onset of winter this year in the state, they added.

While Naliya is experiencing a 'cold wave', Deesa in neighbouring Banaskantha district recorded its lowest temperature at 7 degrees Celsius, followed by 8 degrees Celsius at Kandla Airport, 9 degrees Celsius in Bhuj, Gandhinagar and Vallabh Vidyanagar.

Ahmedabad's minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius less than normal temperature, while other places where temperatures were below 15 degrees Celsius include Surendranagar (10 degrees Celsius), Rajkot (11 degrees Celsius), Vadodara (12 degrees Celsius), Amreli (12 degrees Celsius) and Valsad (13 degrees Celsius), the IMD said.

''At several places in Gujarat, the maximum temperature is below normal to appreciably below normal, which means it has dropped 3 to 4 degrees Celsius than the normal range. People will get some relief from cold from Friday night as the temperature will begin to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius,'' MeT Centre director Manorama Mohanty said.

