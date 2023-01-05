Left Menu

Gujarat winter: Naliya in Kutch has lowest temperature of 2 degrees Celsius

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:12 IST
Gujarat winter: Naliya in Kutch has lowest temperature of 2 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

Naliya village in Kutch district on Thursday recorded Gujarat's lowest temperature at 2 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Centre officials said.

It is the lowest temperature recorded in Naliya since the onset of winter this year in the state, they added.

While Naliya is experiencing a 'cold wave', Deesa in neighbouring Banaskantha district recorded its lowest temperature at 7 degrees Celsius, followed by 8 degrees Celsius at Kandla Airport, 9 degrees Celsius in Bhuj, Gandhinagar and Vallabh Vidyanagar.

Ahmedabad's minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius less than normal temperature, while other places where temperatures were below 15 degrees Celsius include Surendranagar (10 degrees Celsius), Rajkot (11 degrees Celsius), Vadodara (12 degrees Celsius), Amreli (12 degrees Celsius) and Valsad (13 degrees Celsius), the IMD said.

''At several places in Gujarat, the maximum temperature is below normal to appreciably below normal, which means it has dropped 3 to 4 degrees Celsius than the normal range. People will get some relief from cold from Friday night as the temperature will begin to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius,'' MeT Centre director Manorama Mohanty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023