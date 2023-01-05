Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles) , GFZ said.
