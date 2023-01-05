Left Menu

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:19 IST
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said. The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles), GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

