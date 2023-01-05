Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi.
The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm.
No report of any casualty or damage have come forth yet.
