Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 755 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:01 IST
There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm. The epicentre was 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at a depth of 200 km.

This was the second time in a week that Delhi was jolted by an earthquake. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Jhajjar in Haryana and tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

